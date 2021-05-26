These best-selling storage shelves are 54% off on Amazon right now

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Many of us struggle with the battle against clutter in our houses, but a tried-and-true solution to organizing is a good shelving system. Right now, Amazon has slashed the price of one of its most popular storage shelves, so it’s the perfect time to get organized.

The Honey-Can-Do 5-Shelf Storage Rack normally sells for $124.99. But for a limited time, you can get the shelving unit for just $57.54. That’s 54% off the retail price!

The Honey-Do Storage Shelf has five shelves to keep lots of stuff organized, and Amazon reviewers have given it a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. With each shelf capable of holding 200 pounds, you don’t have to worry about overloading this unit. The shelves are made of heavy-duty steel, which gives them strength and durability. Also, when you assemble the unit, you can adjust the shelves to the height you need.

The overall dimensions for the shelving unit are 72 inches high, 35.9 inches long and 13.8 inches wide. No tools are required to assemble the shelves. Reviewers recommend watching the manufacturer’s video to get some extra assistance with the clips included for the shelves.

The product listing says the shelving unit is National Sanitation Foundation approved. The NSF creates safety standards for commercial use for restaurants and other public service companies and tests products to make sure they meeting those guidelines.

There’s a set of caster roller wheels you can buy separately for $17.06 for this storage unit, which might be helpful if you’d like to have mobile shelves to make it easy to change up your floor plan. That’s always convenient, especially if you have a lot of kitchen goods you need easy access to in a basement, or tools or garden items out in the garage.

We don’t know how long this deal will last on Amazon. So, if you’re ready to get your clutter under control, then now is the perfect time to do it and save some money, too.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.