PSA Submission Guidelines

ABC10 keeps a variety of PSAs in rotation throughout the year. We accept PSAs from any organization however we do not guarantee that a PSA will air. Decisions to air may be made based on localism, appropriate content, timeliness or other factors.



If you would like to submit a PSA to ABC10 please provide electronic file links and campaign materials.

Our preferred file type is a for HD spots is Quicktime Movie file in 720p (1080i is also acceptable). Using H264 codec is recommended to reduce the file size and transfer times. Formats that can be accepted are: .mov, .mp4 & .mpg.

Our broadcast format is:

Frame Rate 59.94

HD 1280 x 720p

First frame of video in black.

Electronic files in HD or SD are acceptable on a CD or DVD disk as a .mov file.

For questions regarding PSA submissions and media distribution, please contact patricia.thompson@10news.com or:



KGTV / ABC 10News

Community Affairs

4600 Air Way

San Diego, CA 92102