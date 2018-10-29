Contact Jon Facebook, on Twitter or via email at jonathan.horn@10news.com

Jon Horn covers local politics, government and key consumer issues for 10News, San Diego's ABC affiliate.

Jon joined 10News in 2015 after five years as a reporter for the San Diego Union-Tribune, where he covered the local economy, real estate and coastal North County.

Jon's reports on San Diegans who use bitcoin and those who commute from Temecula to save money on housing were honored as the region's best business and real estate stories, respectively, by the San Diego Society of Professional Journalists.

Jon holds a master's degree in broadcast journalism from the University of Southern California's Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, and a bachelor's degree in communication from UC Santa Barbara. He is a native San Diegan and a graduate of La Jolla High School.

Jon is a big movie buff who enjoys a good thriller, and he also loves a thought-provoking novel. He also likes to walk long distances for physical and mental exercise.

Finally, Jon is passionate about driving a stick shift – his former car had a manual transmission, but his new one doesn’t – he says they’re just getting too hard to find.