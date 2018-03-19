LIKE Angelica on Facebook or Follow her on Twitter

Angelica Campos joined ABC10 in June 2015 as the evening meteorologist.

You can see Angelica Monday through Friday on The Now at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. newscasts. She can also be heard giving the latest weather weekday evenings on NewsRadio 600 KOGO.

Before joining 10News, Angelica was at Fox8 News in Cleveland, Ohio, where she was the morning and weekend meteorologist.

Angelica got her start in broadcast meteorology at AccuWeather in State College, Pennsylvania. She worked as a bilingual meteorologist working in both English and Spanish broadcasting for stations across the county and various countries like Puerto Rico, Jamaica, and Canada.

Angelica was born and raised in San Jose, Costa Rica. She and her family moved to America when she was 13 years old, not knowing any English. She excelled in school and managed to get a scholarship to go to college. She graduated from West Georgia with degrees in Mass Communications and Broadcast Meteorology from Mississippi State University.

Angelica's interests include running, cycling, skydiving, hiking, surfing, and spending time with her fur babies, Jasmine and Doppler.

Angelica is an active member of Team Hoyt San Diego, running with kids is the best gift in the world and being part of the life of families with special needs kids is a true privilege. The slogan for Team Hoyt is “Yes You can”. Never stop believing you can do anything, surround yourself with the right people and you can do anything you think is impossible.