Record breaking heat wave will last through early next week

The record-breaking heat wave in the Southwest began last weekend, and it's expected to last into this coming weekend, possibly next week.



High temperatures have been 110 degrees or higher in multiple cities across California, Nevada and Arizona, and the extreme heat isn't likely to subside.



The National Weather Service issued excessive heat warnings and heat advisories earlier in the week which last through Sunday and Monday.

The heat has gotten to some residents, and it's claimed its first victims.



A 72 year-old man and an 87-year-old woman died from the heat on Monday in San Jose, California.



In New Mexico, two hikers were found dead earlier this week, but it's not clear as to whether or not it was the heat that killed them.



The hot weather is setting records, too. In the past week, nearly 300 daily high temperature records have been broken across the country, and more will likely be broken before the heat wave's over.



By early next week, temperatures are expected to return closer to what the Southwest can normally expect in the final week of June, which is still hot — like closer to 100 degrees.



