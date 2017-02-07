New Orleans tornadoes leave path of damage

Jason Meyers
10:24 AM, Feb 7, 2017
14 mins ago

A rope tornado spotted near Madisonville, LA.

A number of tornadoes ripped across southern Louisiana mid-day on Tuesday.

The Storm Prediction Center issued a tornado watch across southern Louisiana and southern Mississippi early this morning.

Through the rest of the morning and into the early afternoon, tornado warnings were repeatedly issued as storms crossed the state.

As of early this afternoon, two people were injured, and a number of homes and other buildings have been destroyed or damaged.

