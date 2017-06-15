How sunshine makes you dumber

The summer time is filled with sunshine. The days are longer, giving us more sunshine than we see any other time of the year.



The summer season is all about fun in the sun.



And that's exactly why psychologists have been able to prove over and over that the sunny weather makes us pay attention less, think less critically and not work as hard.



Watch the video above for more information that shows just how much the sunny weather slows down our thinking abilities.

Since most people associate the sunny weather with fun and relaxation, our minds tend to wander more when the sun is shining compared to rainy or cloudy weather.



It's not all bad though.



Sunny skies have been proven to be a great mental boost for most people.



While the mental boost is great, everyone just needs to be aware that when the sun is shining, it's going to be harder to focus.



But there can be too much of a good thing. Just ask anyone living close to the Arctic Circle right now.

