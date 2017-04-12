April living up to its rainy reputation

April is in full swing, and looking across the United States, a number of places have already seen above-average rainfall totals.

In the map below, places shaded in purple have already seen two or three times the amount of rain they normally see in the first 10 days of the month.

More places across the United States may begin to look more purple as the month wears on, too.

Long-range forecast models are showing a continuing rainy trend through at least the end of the third week of April.

Second week of April:

Third week of April:

In the next two weeks, it looks like places most likely to see those heavy downpours are in the Northwest and the Midwest.

Not everyone, however, is going to constantly need their umbrella.

It's looking a little drier in the Four Corners Region and parts of the Southeast, which is why the drought conditions in those regions aren't likely to improve any time soon.

