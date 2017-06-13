Wild and crazy celebrations in Oakland after Warriors win 2017 NBA championship

Wild and crazy celebrations ensue in Oakland, CA after Golden State Warriors clinch 2017 NBA championship, defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 129-120 Monday night.

Bunch of cops in riot gear just arrived at 22nd & Mission, seems like they're gathering up #SFPD #Warriors #DubNation pic.twitter.com/cZT2NRjmeP — Joe Rivano Barros (@jrivanob) June 13, 2017

Social media users celebrate posts online with wild celebrating in the streets.

Some of the activities include gunfire, donuts in cars, jumping and dancing on cars, vandalizing street signs and lighting illegal fireworks in crowds of people.

Posts from Instagram and other social media platforms showcase an entourage of wild celebrating in the streets.

Associated Press reports that Oakland Police issued more than 40 citations and towed at least 30 cars for driving recklessly on city streets.

Roughly 1,000 people celebrated in the streets, most being peaceful, but there was a car was damaged by fans who jumped on its roof.

This win marks the Warriors second championship in three years.