The 2017 NBA Finals are in full swing, with a third straight matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers, but which player in this championship round is America most interested in?



Using Google search data, CableTV analysts looked to see which player in the NBA Finals was the most popular by individual states.



CableTV's research found that a majority of states gravitated to Warriors forward Draymond Green, making him the most searched player currently playing.







The most searched player in California? Splash Brother Klay Thompson.