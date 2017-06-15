(KGTV) - Thursday, Dub Nation will reign king over the basketball world once again.

More than a million Oakland residents and Golden State Warrior fans will flood city streets to celebrate the team's second NBA Championship in three years.

Since 5 a.m., fans have lined the Broadway to Oak Street for a chance to get a glimpse of Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, and the rest of the team.

The Warriors beat the Cleveland Cavaliers three games to one in the NBA Finals this week, the third match-up between the two teams in three consecutive finals.

Watch a livestream of the parade here: