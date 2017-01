Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers and defensive lineman Joey Bosa are now true Los Angeles residents -- at least according to late night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.



The Chargers stars made an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Tuesday night and spoke about their team's move from San Diego to the City of Angels.



During the segment, Kimmel made Rivers and Bosa take an oath to become true Los Angelenos.







Rivers said he is already starting to get used to life in Los Angeles, but noted that it's still difficult after spending 13 years in San Diego.



CLICK HERE FOR MORE CHARGERS COVERAGE