WATCH: Boy with one arm dunks during basketball game

At 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds, Trashaun Willis is definitely not a typical eighth-grader.
The teen from Washington, Iowa, was born with only one arm, but that doesn't stop him from showing others that he's still a good athlete.
During a game last week, Trashaun stole a pass, dribbled down and dunked the ball with authority. He went on to lead Washington Middle School to a victory over Fort Madison.
According to MaxPreps, it wasn't Trashaun's first in-game slam dunk.
Trashaun doesn't just have basketball skills -- he played quarterback and linebacker for his school this past season. He ran for 13 touchdowns and passed for nine, MaxPreps reported.