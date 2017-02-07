WATCH: Boy with one arm dunks during basketball game

At 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds, Trashaun Willis is definitely not a typical eighth-grader.



The teen from Washington, Iowa, was born with only one arm, but that doesn't stop him from showing others that he's still a good athlete.



During a game last week, Trashaun stole a pass, dribbled down and dunked the ball with authority. He went on to lead Washington Middle School to a victory over Fort Madison.







According to MaxPreps, it wasn't Trashaun's first in-game slam dunk.



Trashaun doesn't just have basketball skills -- he played quarterback and linebacker for his school this past season. He ran for 13 touchdowns and passed for nine, MaxPreps reported.