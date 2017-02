Basketball fans: Who remembers Jason Williams?



Williams burst onto the scene as a rookie with the Sacramento Kings in 1998, helping transform a struggling franchise that was utterly unwatchable for many years into a must-see NBA attraction.



The man nicknamed "White Chocolate" put himself on the NBA map thanks to his highlight-reel passes and dribbling wizardry.



On Thursday night, on the NBA on TNT's "Area 21" segment, Williams showed the basketball world that despite being 41 years old, he still has the moves he displayed nearly 20 years ago:







If you can't get enough of White Chocolate, who won an NBA title with the 2006 Miami Heat, check out some of his greatest plays:







Williams, retired since 2011, continues to play basketball but on a much smaller scale. He has reportedly been a frequent player in the rec league circuit in Florida.