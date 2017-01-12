Video: Disgruntled fan launches eggs at Chargers headquarters

(KGTV) -- Wednesday's reaction to reports that Dean Spanos was going to move the San Diego Chargers to Los Angeles next season ranged from angry tweets to apathetic emoticons. One fan hatched a mischievous plan -- and a criminal offense -- to launch raw eggs at the team's headquarters.

The video shows a bearded man, who identifies himself as Dan Wellington, with a carton of eggs standing outside Chargers' team offices at 4020 Murphy Canyon Rd., not far from Qualcomm Stadium.

"What is up, guys? Welcome to 'Chargers Leaving San Diego,'" he says. "I hope you enjoy the show."

The man hurls the first egg and it crashes onto the glass doors of the building.

"Oh, that was a dead shot," Wellington says.

The man streamed the vandalism live on Periscope at 8:39 p.m. under the caption, "F*** LA."

Check out a portion of the video below...