Torrey Pines High School alumni tee off at Farmers Insurance Open

TORREY PINES - Three local high school alumni will be in the mix among the likes of Tiger Woods, Jason Day, Dustin Johnson, and Phil Mickelson at the Farmers Insurance Open this week.

Pat Perez, Jamie Lovemark, and Michael Kim are set to tee off at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course.

While the chance to take the hometown crown is great, the Torrey Pines trio should be used to the limelight.

The men's and women's golf teams at Torrey Pines High has combined for 13 state titles and 33 CIF championships. Coach Chris Drake spoke with 10News' Jared Aarons about watching his former players make it at the highest level.

"It's really indescribable to see one of your players reach the highest levels, and succeed at the highest levels, to think that you might of had a little bit to do with that," Drake said.