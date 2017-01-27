Tiger Woods signs contract with Carlsbad-based TaylorMade

SAN DIEGO - As he prepares to return to the green at Torrey Pines for the Farmer's Insurance Open this weekend, Tiger Woods announced Wednesday that he has signed a multi-year contract with Carlsbad-based TaylorMade Golf Company.

With the contract, Woods will play using TaylorMade drivers, irons, wedges, and other clubs. Woods will also have an "integral" role in the engineering and design of a new, personalized iron model to be revealed in the future by the Carlsbad company.

“Throughout my career, I’ve always been meticulous about my equipment. Over the past few months, I’ve had clubs from every brand sent to me to test," Woods said in a release. "When it came to making a final decision, the choice was easy—it all came down to performance, which is why I chose TaylorMade."

After several months of testing and all brands to choose from, the choice is clearly @TaylorMadeGolf. Proud to join the family! -TW pic.twitter.com/Ist3bA5tqN — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 25, 2017

TaylorMade was unavailable for comment for further details on the signing.

