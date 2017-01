TORREY PINES - After more than a year, Tiger is back.

Tiger Woods returned to Torrey Pines Golf Course this week to take part in the Farmer's Insurance Open, happening Jan. 26 - 29.

Woods has not competed in a PGA tour event since August 2015. A nasty back injury has plagued the great since 2014. He's also dealt with neck, elbow, and knee issues in the past. Woods withdrew from last year's open after 12 holes due to back issues.

But the course at Torrey Pines is nothing new to him, even if the north course has been completely transformed.

Woods has won the open at Torrey Pines seven times in the past, and has also notched a dramatic 2008 U.S. Open win on the course.

Wednesday's Pro-Am round gave Woods a chance to get back on the course, stretch his legs, and get a feel for the course.

10News reporter Jared Aarons was at the Farmer's Insurance Open Wednesday morning, alongside media swarming around Woods as he took his shots.

In a press conference after his time on the green, Woods said he's looking forward to returning to competitive play.

"It's been awhile. It was nice to start at Torrey," Woods said. "It's hard to remember when I was this excited because I haven't played in a few years."

Woods will play alongside other top golfers Phil Mickelson, top-ranked Jason Day, Olympic gold medalist Justin Rose, and more from Jan. 26 - 29.

Follow 10News on air, online, and in-app for continuing coverage of the Farmer's Insurance Open.