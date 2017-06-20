Tiger Woods receiving professional help to manage meds

6:08 AM, Jun 20, 2017

In this Monday, May 29, 2017, image made from a surveillance video provided by the Jupiter Police Department, Tiger Woods stands in Palm Beach County jail following his DUI arrest in Palm Beach County, Fla. Woods told the officers he had not been drinking, and two breath tests at the jail registered a 0.0 blood-alcohol level. Woods is to be arraigned July 5 in Palm Beach County Court. (Jupiter Police Department via AP)

In this Monday, May 29, 2017 still image taken from video provided by the Jupiter Police Department Tiger Woods steps off line during a field sobriety test after he was found sound asleep behind the wheel of his car partially on the road in Jupiter, Fla. Woods was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence.

This Monday, May 29, 2017, photo provided by the Jupiter Police Department shows a flat tire of Tiger Woods' car after police found Woods sound asleep behind the wheel of his car parked on the side of a road in Jupiter, Fla.

FILE - In this March 20, 2017, file photo, golfer Tiger Woods prepares to sign copies of his new book at a book signing in New York.

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Tiger Woods is receiving help to manage his medications.

"I'm currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder," Woods said in a statement on Monday night.

"I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding especially the fans and players on tour."

Woods was charged with driving under the influence after police in Jupiter, Florida, found him asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes-Benz about 2 a.m. May 29. Breath tests showed no presence of alcohol, but Woods told officers he had a reaction to several prescription drugs, including Vicodin and Xanax. His arraignment has been delayed until Aug. 9.

Woods could qualify for a diversion program in which the DUI charge is downgraded to reckless driving, which results in probation, fine and other conditions such as taking a DUI course.

