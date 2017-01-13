Light rain
HI: 57°
LO: 52°
HI: 59°
LO: 49°
HI: 61°
LO: 51°
Fans gathered at the Chargers' team headquarters Thursday morning and expressed their displeasure over the team's decision to leave town by burning and throwing out merchandise.
SAN DIEGO - It's official: The Chargers have gone Hollywood.On Thursday morning, Chargers chairman Dean Spanos announced that team is in fact moving to the Los Angeles area.Spanos issued the following statement on the team's Twitter account, whic
Since the now-Los Angeles Chargers released the team's new logo Thursday, it has become the toast of Twitter. Just not in a flattering way.
Sports teams, athletes, organizations, and others took to the social platform almost immediately to roast the team's choice in visuals for their new home.
The logo is unofficial. Though by Thursday's response on Twitter, it may never make it onto the team's gear.
Former Charger Nick Hardwick was quick to jump on the logo alteration trend, simply Tweeting a few more letters to the tail end of the image.
pic.twitter.com/E8ir6JKWis— Nick Hardwick (@hardwina) January 12, 2017
pic.twitter.com/E8ir6JKWis
From then on, it was fair game for anyone with the ability to draw a lightning bolt to participate. Other NFL teams, minor league sports teams, and college teams all took the opportunity to have some fun.
@WyzaNow We'll pass. pic.twitter.com/4iQeDmtt81— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 12, 2017
@WyzaNow We'll pass. pic.twitter.com/4iQeDmtt81
Are we doing this right? pic.twitter.com/OwDBuCdyDH— #PonyUpTempo (@SMU_Football) January 12, 2017
Are we doing this right? pic.twitter.com/OwDBuCdyDH
.@BiscuitBaseball We've been sitting on these bolts since '08 #Chargers pic.twitter.com/coqsaZzVNG— Fresno Grizzlies (@FresnoGrizzlies) January 12, 2017
.@BiscuitBaseball We've been sitting on these bolts since '08 #Chargers pic.twitter.com/coqsaZzVNG
We're not ones to fall behind the times. pic.twitter.com/IUuKvO2KUk— Montgomery Biscuits (@BiscuitBaseball) January 12, 2017
We're not ones to fall behind the times. pic.twitter.com/IUuKvO2KUk
"Everyone else was doing it" #Chargers pic.twitter.com/6K3FLLuYLO— Biloxi Shuckers (@BiloxiShuckers) January 12, 2017
"Everyone else was doing it" #Chargers pic.twitter.com/6K3FLLuYLO
Even DiGiorno Pizza took a shot at the logo. Yes, the frozen pizza company.
WAIT...🤔 pic.twitter.com/xe8YcGSqYn— DiGiorno Pizza (@DiGiornoPizza) January 12, 2017
WAIT...🤔 pic.twitter.com/xe8YcGSqYn
10News also couldn't resist but to try and make light of an otherwise dreary day for San Diego sports.
Inspired, the new @10News logo >> #RIP San Diego #Chargers https://t.co/vGmRlAByHi pic.twitter.com/EGc0JRwOp5— 10News (@10News) January 12, 2017
Inspired, the new @10News logo >> #RIP San Diego #Chargers https://t.co/vGmRlAByHi pic.twitter.com/EGc0JRwOp5
Since the NFL debuted the logo via their Twitter account, it has since been deleted-likely due to the negative reception by almost everyone on the internet.
Stay with 10News for continued coverage of the San Diego Chargers' move to Los Angeles online and on Facebook and Twitter. Download the 10News mobile app for more updates on-the-go.