Since the now-Los Angeles Chargers released the team's new logo Thursday, it has become the toast of Twitter. Just not in a flattering way.

Sports teams, athletes, organizations, and others took to the social platform almost immediately to roast the team's choice in visuals for their new home.

The logo is unofficial. Though by Thursday's response on Twitter, it may never make it onto the team's gear.

Former Charger Nick Hardwick was quick to jump on the logo alteration trend, simply Tweeting a few more letters to the tail end of the image.

From then on, it was fair game for anyone with the ability to draw a lightning bolt to participate. Other NFL teams, minor league sports teams, and college teams all took the opportunity to have some fun.

We're not ones to fall behind the times. pic.twitter.com/IUuKvO2KUk — Montgomery Biscuits (@BiscuitBaseball) January 12, 2017

Even DiGiorno Pizza took a shot at the logo. Yes, the frozen pizza company.

10News also couldn't resist but to try and make light of an otherwise dreary day for San Diego sports.

Since the NFL debuted the logo via their Twitter account, it has since been deleted-likely due to the negative reception by almost everyone on the internet.

Stay with 10News for continued coverage of the San Diego Chargers' move to Los Angeles online and on Facebook and Twitter. Download the 10News mobile app for more updates on-the-go.