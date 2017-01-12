Social media reaction to Chargers' move to LA

Jermaine Ong
8:41 AM, Jan 12, 2017
1 hour ago
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Social media reaction as news of the Chargers' relocation announcement broke:

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top