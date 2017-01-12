Social media reaction to Chargers' move to LA

Cloudy
Social media reaction as news of the Chargers' relocation announcement broke:
Chargers leaving is TERRIBLE. Sad day for everyone who supported the chargers. City and people are amazing. SD will always be my home!!!— Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) January 12, 2017
LA chargers does not change our main goal and thats winning. LA let's make this year great. ⚡️⚡️⚡️ #LaLaLand— Casey Hayward (@show_case29) January 12, 2017
Sad day for the Chargers. LA is not the place to be. Hopefully it's temporary. And I just saw someone throw my jersey on the ground at the practice facility! Hey it's not my fault man!!! A photo posted by Kassim Osgood (@kassimosgood) on Jan 12, 2017 at 9:56am PST
A photo posted by Kassim Osgood (@kassimosgood) on Jan 12, 2017 at 9:56am PST
Even though I am in LA, I am not very excited for today's news about @Chargers relocating. I'll still be a chargers fan though. #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/4bQ6FX55jz— Adrián González (@Adrian_ElTitan) January 12, 2017
#TBT Man I still can't believe that @chargers are moving to LA. Chargers did so much for the community and brought a lot of people together on game day. I had to post my greatest moment as a Charger. 3 pic game vs the Colts. Thank you San Diego for accepting me when you didn't know anything about me back in 2006 Draft. Nothing but love. A photo posted by Antonio Cromartie (@antoniocromartie31) on Jan 12, 2017 at 9:29am PST
A photo posted by Antonio Cromartie (@antoniocromartie31) on Jan 12, 2017 at 9:29am PST
Sad day San Diego. Just a team but have watched the @Chargers with my dad my entire life. You lost these fans. @NFL pic.twitter.com/yy0HTqjfZN— Marie Coronel (@10NewsCoronel) January 12, 2017
I wish some other things were "Fake News" @realDonaldTrump #Chargers— Shawne Merriman (@shawnemerriman) January 12, 2017
Jerseys being dumped in front of chargers facility by fans angered by the announcement the team is moving to LA. pic.twitter.com/jqf4pJgJWr— Alex Flanagan (@Alex_Flanagan) January 12, 2017
Man, San Diego was a special place. I loved everything about that city in my 4 years there. Feel bad for y'all.. #Chargers— Andrew Gachkar (@theGACH) January 12, 2017
I feel so sad for longtime #Chargers fans who supported a lot of bad teams for years. Hope #raiders fans don't end up sharing the same fate— Larry Beil (@LarryBeilABC7) January 12, 2017
The new logo from the now-Los Angeles @Chargers pic.twitter.com/rm4NorXtOA— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2017
Heartbroken for San Diego and the #Chargers fans. San Diego will always be Americas finest city.— Jacob Hester (@JacobHester22) January 12, 2017
About this logo...
Teams don't just MS Paint stuff like that overnight. It takes months of planning and approval for stuff like that.— Marcas Grant (@MarcasG) January 12, 2017
It's official, the Los Angeles Chargers 🤔 pic.twitter.com/zQFg3tF4pr— WORLDSTARHIPHOP (@WORLDSTAR) January 12, 2017
BREAKING: Los Angeles residents have announced they are all moving to San Diego to get away from the Chargers and the Rams— NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) January 12, 2017
The new Los Angeles Chargers logo 🔥⚡️ pic.twitter.com/NPHp2Gq7H2— NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) January 12, 2017
pic.twitter.com/E8ir6JKWis— Nick Hardwick (@hardwina) January 12, 2017
A representative crowd shot from the Chargers golden era in LA: pic.twitter.com/SOR3lF1WoZ— Lee Jenkins (@SI_LeeJenkins) January 12, 2017
My Dad just called. I'm unable to answer the phone. I'll lose it completely. Biggest Chargers fan I know. Well, he was.— Marty Caswell (@MartyCaswell) January 12, 2017
The statement from Los Angeles Mayor @ericgarcetti on the #Chargers moving to LA pic.twitter.com/L9jbfl0q6T— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2017
