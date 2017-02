If this year taught us anything, it isn't over until it is over... pic.twitter.com/iZwwhchnwZ — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 6, 2017

Falcons out here looking like... pic.twitter.com/5QvProdapj — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 6, 2017

Congratulations to the Super Bowl winners the Atlanta Falcons pic.twitter.com/q73gBW3FWL — Captioned Photos (@CaptionedPhotos) February 6, 2017

I've watched this entire game and I'm still trying to figure out how the Falcons blew a 28-3 lead pic.twitter.com/pLRHxXDNCV — T.L.O.A ⚡️ (@Nevers_Failures) February 6, 2017

These days, if you lose, you better be prepared to take some punishment on social media.Minutes after the Atlanta Falcons lost Super Bowl LI to the New England Patriots, Twitter/Facebook/Instagram/SnapChat, etc. were all there to celebrate the victors, but mostly to stomp on the hearts of the losers and their fans.A sampling of how cruel losing in sports can be: