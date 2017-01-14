The Chargers departure was a blow to San Diego sports fans. But in the shadow of that heartbreaking day is an opportunity for new focus and fandom.

Since 2001, the San Diego Surge has operated as the city's women's football team. The team sports an overall record of 52-6, three National Championship appearances, and one National Title.

Though despite the accolades, the team still faces an uphill battle.

"It's a sport that's been around for awhile but one that's difficult to get endorsements or sponsorship," Christina Carrillo, team owner and player, said Saturday.

Come play for a winning team who calls San Diego it's home! Open tryout on 1/15 at Qualcomm Stadium from 9am-12.... https://t.co/OeA44Hen3E — San Diego Surge (@surgefootball) January 12, 2017

As the Chargers solidified plans to move to Los Angeles this week, the team reminded locals they intend to press on as one of the last football teams in the city and invited them to be a part of it.

"I think it's a great opportunity to showcase [us]," Carrillo said. "We're here. We exist. We're not going anywhere."

San Diego Surge will hold open tryouts on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 9 a.m. The original tryout field behind Qualcomm Stadium was flooded after a week of rainy weather, so a new location at Serra Mesa Community Park has been selected.

The team is also offering a "swap your gear" promotion, where Chargers gear will be collected for the city's homeless.

San Diego has always been our home we are here to stay.#GOSURGE #wearestaying pic.twitter.com/6Z3DuS9wED — San Diego Surge (@surgefootball) January 13, 2017

The team's 2017 season will kick off in April, after taking a one-year hiatus to reorganize.

Even with a renewed outlook, multiple veterans are expected to return to the field this season.

"It's really passion that drives women in this sport, for sure," Carrillo said. "A lot of passion and determination."

Another effect of the Chargers' move is the loss of support, both financially and personally.

"The Chargers players were always so interested in women's football," Carrillo said. "The players will miss that."

Carrillo said Surge players would trade stories at camps with Chargers players. The team also supported Surge with monetary donations.

"Obviously, we're going to miss that," Carrillo said. "It's already tough as it is."

Carrillo said the team intends to operate as it always has, but the Chargers' absence gives way for a chance at increased exposure.

"As a player, I don't think there's any different feeling," Carrillo said. "As an owner, I think I need to do a better job of getting the word out."

More information about San Diego Surge and their open tryouts can be found on their website.