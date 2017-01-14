As the Chargers solidified plans to move to Los Angeles this week, the team reminded locals they intend to press on as one of the last football teams in the city and invited them to be a part of it.
"I think it's a great opportunity to showcase [us]," Carrillo said. "We're here. We exist. We're not going anywhere."
San Diego Surge will hold open tryouts on Sunday, Jan. 15, at 9 a.m. The original tryout field behind Qualcomm Stadium was flooded after a week of rainy weather, so a new location at Serra Mesa Community Park has been selected.
The team is also offering a "swap your gear" promotion, where Chargers gear will be collected for the city's homeless.