San Diego State men's basketball coach Steve Fisher retires

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego State University men's basketball coach Steve Fisher is retiring after 18 seasons on the Aztecs bench.



Fisher, who has been the Aztecs head coach since 1999, had one more year remaining on his contract. Assistant coach Brian Dutcher is expected to take over the program as the head coach in-waiting.



The Aztecs finished the 2016-17 season with a 19-14 record.



Some of Fisher's accomplishments at SDSU:

6 Mountain West Conference regular season titles

4 Mountain West Tournament championships

8 NCAA Tournament berths, including two Sweet 16 appearances (2011 & 2014)

Fisher, 72, finishes his SDSU coaching career with a 386-209 record.



Prior to his San Diego State tenure, Fisher led the University of Michigan to the NCAA national title in 1989.



In 1992 and 1993, Fisher and the "Fab Five" Wolverines reached the national championship game but lost both times.



Fisher was fired by Michigan in 1997 over a scandal involving a team booster.