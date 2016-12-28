San Diego Gulls lose in overtime, extend winless streak to 7 games

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Gulls winless streak was extended to seven games as defenseman Paul LaDue scored a power-play goal in overtime in the Ontario Reign's 2-1 victory tonight at Valley View Casino Center.

The Gulls tied the score, 1-1, on defenseman Brandon Montour's power- play goal with seven minutes, 31 seconds left in regulation.

Overtime in the American Hockey League is usually played with three skaters per team, but when there is a power play, the team on the power play gets an additional skater.

Ontario (15-6-5-0) went on the power play when Gulls left wing Antoine Laganiere was called for hooking with 1:15 left in the five-minute overtime. LaDue scored with 40 seconds to play in overtime.

Reign center T.J. Hensick opened the scoring with 38 seconds remaining in the second period before a crowd announced at 8,717.

Ontario goaltender Jack Campbell made 38 saves, including 19 in the first period. He stopped the only shot he faced in overtime.

Rookie Kevin Boyle made 26 saves, including four in overtime, for the Gulls (11-11-2-1) as his record fell to 0-2-2-0.

The Gulls killed four of the five power-play opportunities for the Reign, the Los Angeles Kings AHL affiliate, and scored one of of their six.

Gulls left wing Jordan Samuels-Thomas, who played for Ontario last season, and Reign center Michael Latta drew five-minute major penalties for their fight with 58 seconds left in the second period.

The Gulls, the Anaheim Ducks AHL affiliate, will play the Texas Stars, the Dallas Stars AHL affiliate, Thursday in the Austin, Texas suburb of Cedar Park.

The Gulls will next play at Valley View Casino Center Jan. 6 against the San Antonio Rampage, the Colorado Avalanche's AHL affiliate.