Poll: With Chargers gone, San Diegans still want NFL team in town

SAN DIEGO - A large majority of San Diegans believe the Chargers did not properly handle the situation surrounding their move to the Los Angeles area, according to an exclusive 10News-San Diego Union-Tribune poll.



Among the takeaways from the poll, which was conducted after chairman Dean Spanos announced the team would be relocating to Los Angeles:

38 percent of those surveyed are very upset about the team leaving, but 32 percent are not upset at all

64 percent disagree with the team's choice to move to Los Angeles

a whopping 72 percent of people surveyed disapproved of the way Spanos and the Chargers handled the situation

an overwhelming majority -- 70 percent of those surveyed -- feel Spanos deserves the most blame for the team leaving San Diego

Just because the team is now packing its bags and heading north, it doesn't mean San Diegans don't want the NFL to come back. The poll shows 64 percent want to see another NFL team in San Diego.



