Two champions, one photo, hundreds of thousands of reactions on the internet.During a Super Bowl LI event in Houston, Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and Basketball Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal posed together for a picture that shows that champions can come in all shapes and sizes.For the record, Shaq stands at 7 feet 1 inches, while Biles measures at 4 feet 8 inches tall.