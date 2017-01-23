Parking at the Farmer's Insurance Open

SAN DIEGO - Parking at Torrey Pines this week is sure to be a headache.

The Farmer's Insurance Open will bring thousands to the area everyday, including media, fans, and passersby.

While taking an Uber or Lyft, or riding your bike, to 2800 Torrey Pines Scenic Drive is a perfectly reasonable choice, many will drive. For those people, here's where you're likely to park.

Gliderport

- Free on Wednesday only.

- No parking pass required.

SeaWorld

- $20 at 500 Sea World Dr., San Diego. Open Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

- Shuttle service runs from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday – Saturday. Shuttle service runs from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The lot is open from 6 a.m. – 6:30 p.m., Thursday – Sunday. Only 1 parking pass required per vehicle.

Del Mar Fairgrounds

- $20 at 320 Via De La Valle Solana Beach. use Solana Entrance off Via de la Valle. Open Thursday and Friday only.

- Continuous shuttle service from lot to main gate (Gliderport). Shuttle service runs from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday – Friday. Only 1 parking pass required per vehicle.

Scripps Lot A

- $30 at 10800 N. Torrey Pines Rd., La Jolla. Open Saturday and Sunday only.

- Open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Scripps Lot B

- $25 at 3506 Cray Ct., La Jolla. Open Saturday and Sunday only.

-Open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.