Padres edge out Giants 7-6 in opening day game at Petco Park

Mark Saunders
6:45 PM, Apr 7, 2017
7:09 PM, Apr 7, 2017

SAN DIEGO, CA - APRIL 7: Manuel Margot #7 of the San Diego Padres, right, is congratulated by Wil Myers #4 after hitting a solo home run during the third inning of the opening day baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at PETCO Park on April 7, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - APRIL 7: Wil Myers #4 of the San Diego Padres hits a double during the third inning of the opening day baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at PETCO Park on April 7, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - APRIL 7: Yangervis Solarte #26 of the San Diego Padres hits an RBI double during the seventh inning of the opening day baseball game against the San Francisco Giants at PETCO Park on April 7, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO, CA - APRIL 7: Players line the field during an opening day ceremony before a baseball game between the San Francisco Giants and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on April 7, 2017 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images)

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The San Diego Padres started their 2017 season off right

The Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 7-6 in their home opener at Petco Park Friday, in front of more than 43,000 fans welcoming baseball back to San Diego.

Manuel Margot led opening day off with a bang, going yard in the first at-bat of the game and then once again two innings later. They were Margot's first major-league homers.

It also marked the first leadoff home run in a home opener at Petco Park since the stadium opened. Margot is the first rookie in Padres history to homer twice in a home opener.

Second baseman Yangervis Solarte also had himself a game, going 3 for 4 and batting in 4 runs. First baseman Wil Myers also strung himself together a couple hits, including a double and a single.

Ryan Schimpf recorded a career-high four walks, passing his previous record of two walks in a single game. 

Luis Perdomo pitched 5 and one-third inning, giving up five runs on seven hits - including a grand slam to Giants first baseman Brandon Belt. Miguel Diaz would close out the fifth inning for the Padres.

Brandon Maurer came in in the ninth to close things out for the Friars, punching out three-straight Giants to seal the win. The win gave Jose Torres, who came in following Diaz and pitched a scoreless seventh inning, his first career winning decision.

