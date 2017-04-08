SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The San Diego Padres started their 2017 season off right

The Padres beat the San Francisco Giants 7-6 in their home opener at Petco Park Friday, in front of more than 43,000 fans welcoming baseball back to San Diego.

Manuel Margot led opening day off with a bang, going yard in the first at-bat of the game and then once again two innings later. They were Margot's first major-league homers.

The Padres are NOT IN LAST PLACE. — Ben Higgins (@BenHigginsSD) April 8, 2017

It also marked the first leadoff home run in a home opener at Petco Park since the stadium opened. Margot is the first rookie in Padres history to homer twice in a home opener.

Second baseman Yangervis Solarte also had himself a game, going 3 for 4 and batting in 4 runs. First baseman Wil Myers also strung himself together a couple hits, including a double and a single.

Ryan Schimpf recorded a career-high four walks, passing his previous record of two walks in a single game.

Luis Perdomo pitched 5 and one-third inning, giving up five runs on seven hits - including a grand slam to Giants first baseman Brandon Belt. Miguel Diaz would close out the fifth inning for the Padres.

Brandon Maurer came in in the ninth to close things out for the Friars, punching out three-straight Giants to seal the win. The win gave Jose Torres, who came in following Diaz and pitched a scoreless seventh inning, his first career winning decision.