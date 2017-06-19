Nitro Circus Live in San Diego

New from over the weekend, the Nitro Circus team made a spectacular appearance at former Chargers' site, Qualcomm Stadium.

The show consisted of an all-star international lineup, with the best riders in freestyle motocross (FMX), BMX, scooter and inline, performing the biggest tricks in action sports, and many world's first tricks never attempted before.

Stopping in San Diego for their North American tour on Saturday, Nitro Circus Live showcased over 30 world-class athletes, including now San Diegan Travis Pastrana.

"San Diego is pretty much the action sports capital of the world,” Pastrana said, noting the large number of skateboarders, BMX riders and motorsports athletes who are either from the area or live there now. Plus, Pastrana’s wife, Lyn-z, grew up in the area and they have a home in northern San Diego County.

Among many of the wild stunts was the world's first snowmobile front flip to a mobile lander in Tyler Pynnonen's first ever Nitro show; as seen below.

