Nitro Circus Live in San Diego

Kevin Beckman
8:13 AM, Jun 19, 2017
1 hour ago

NEWARK, NJ - NOVEMBER 03: Impractical Jokers Live: Nitro Circus Spectacular at Prudential Center on November 3, 2016 in Newark, New Jersey. 26485_002_3120.JPG (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Turner)

Mike Coppola
Copyright Getty Images

WELLINGTON, NEW ZEALAND - JANUARY 23: Travis Pastrana poses during the 2015 Nitro Circus pre-show practice at Westpac Stadium on January 23, 2015 in Wellington, New Zealand. (Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

Hagen Hopkins
Copyright Getty Images

New from over the weekend, the Nitro Circus team made a spectacular appearance at former Chargers' site, Qualcomm Stadium. 

Riverside freeway stunt

The show consisted of an all-star international lineup, with the best riders in freestyle motocross (FMX), BMX, scooter and inline, performing the biggest tricks in action sports, and many world's first tricks never attempted before.

Viral motocross rider injured

Stopping in San Diego for their North American tour on Saturday, Nitro Circus Live showcased over 30 world-class athletes, including now San Diegan Travis Pastrana.

"San Diego is pretty much the action sports capital of the world,” Pastrana said, noting the large number of skateboarders, BMX riders and motorsports athletes who are either from the area or live there now. Plus, Pastrana’s wife, Lyn-z, grew up in the area and they have a home in northern San Diego County.

Among many of the wild stunts was the world's first snowmobile front flip to a mobile lander in Tyler Pynnonen's first ever Nitro show; as seen below.

 

For more information about the Nitro Circus Live tour visit their website.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top