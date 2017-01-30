Group to detail Major League Soccer plans for San Diego

SAN DIEGO - A group of investors hoping to bring Major League Soccer to San Diego will detail their plans Monday ahead of Tuesday's deadline to apply for an expansion franchise.



Joining the group for Monday's presentation will be Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber, San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer and former Mayor Jerry Sanders, who is now president of the Greater San Diego Chamber of Commerce.



The group's plans were announced last week in conjunction with a proposal for a billion-dollar redevelopment of the Qualcomm Stadium site.



Their plans for the Mission Valley location include a 20,000-30,000 seat stadium that will be used by an MLS team and San Diego State University football.



If eventually approved, Qualcomm Stadium would be knocked down and an estimated $200 million facility would rise in its place.



The developers said the project would also include a 55-acre park, student housing, shops, bars and live music venues.



The group also plans to create a youth soccer academy.