Never golfed Torrey Pines? Hole-by-hole guide

LA JOLLA -- Torrey Pines is a premiere Southern California golf course that's open to the public.

In fact, if you live in the city of San Diego you can get an annual resident card and golf the course at a discount. RESERVATION/FEE INFO

If you've never been and would like to play where the pros play, here's a hole-by-hole guide courtesy of the folks with the Farmers Insurance Open. It's a suggested way to play each hole on both the South and North courses, from a PGA professional's perspective:

Torrey Pines North

Hole 1

Open the round on the new North Course with a straightforward par-4 outlined by a bunker on the left-hand side and a large eucalyptus tree on the right. The expansive green is protected by front bunkers on either side.

Hole 2

Featuring rolling hills and exceptional length, the second hole is the longest par-4 on the golf course and plays into a prevailing wind. A canyon borders the entire left side of this hole, which features only one bunker. The split-level green provides an additional challenge for players who end up on the wrong tier.

Hole 3

The first par-3 on the course directs players due west and provides substantial challenge for players of

all skill levels. In addition to the significant length, a deep bunker guards this relatively small green perched neatly atop a small hill. Enjoy the stunning ocean and canyon views as you putt out.

Hole 4

This par-4 is one of the more breathtaking holes on the outward nine. It features a panoramic, oceanbackdrop

view from the tee and borders the picturesque Torrey Pines State Reserve on the left. The synchronous

combination of difficulty and aesthetics is accented by trees and a large, free-flowing Weiskopf signature bunker on the corner of this downhill dogleg-left tee shot. Two more bunkers on either side of the large, semi-blind green make par a good score on this hole.

Hole 5

A birdie or eagle opportunity awaits players on the easiest and shortest of all par-5s on the North Course. On

this slight dogleg-left that usually plays downwind, players will want to avoid the bunkers to the right in order to reach the green in two. The second shot is slightly uphill to a large, contoured green. Only one small greenside bunker on the left makes this hole attack-worthy, but pay attention to the pin location on this challenging, tiered green.

Hole 6

This short par-4 features a single bunker on the left-hand side of the fairway in the primary landing area.

Another bunker protects the right side of a deep, narrow green that penalizes players either short with a false front or on the left due to the closely-mown area.

Hole 7

This newly-drivable par-4 is highlighted by two bunkers on the left side that challenge the tee shot.

The green presents some putting, chipping and pitching challenges due to its substantial undulation. Mounding immediately behind provides a beautiful backdrop to this player-friendly hole. Two well-played shots will yield a great chance for an easy birdie.

Hole 8

The tee on the par-3 eighth is the highest point on the course and affords a wonderful view over the

property. It features an inviting downhill elevation change to a contoured green that is shielded by extensive bunkering on either side.

Hole 9

The outward nine concludes with a mid-length par-5 bordered by Torrey Pines trees and a bunker on the

left in the landing area. The small, rolling green is well protected by two cavernous bunkers on both sides. Play this hole smartly and be rewarded with a good opportunity for a birdie or easy par.

Hole 10

The scenic back nine begins with a reachable par-5 that will depend on a solid tee shot toward the ocean.

Players must avoid another massive Weiskopf signature bunker on the right-hand side in order to reach the green in two. The dramatic, small green features a blind coffin bunker on the right side and a great view of the Pacific Ocean to the west.

Hole 11

The second-shortest par-4 on the golf course deceives players with four visible bunkers from the tee box that appear to line the landing area. Three, however, are situated strategically around the green, making a conservative approach from the tee advantageous.

Hole 12

A wide, contoured green awaits players on this elevated par-3. The new tees on the canyon have expanded

the yardages to over 200 yards from the back tees. Its signature feature is a vast ravine that defines the entire left side and forces a significant carry from all tees to safely reach the green.

Hole 13

This demanding par-4 plays alongside the ravine on the left with a bunker on the right. Both should be avoided at all costs. The green is especially challenging because it features a unique “hog back” running through the

middle. The deceptive approach shot plays longer than it looks. Enjoy the majestic view of Broken Hill just over the green in the Torrey Pines State Reserve.

Hole 14

The par-4 14th is another long, demanding hole that features beautiful ocean views from the slightly elevated tees. The challenge off the tee is to drive the ball between the eucalyptus trees on either side of the fairway. The second shot is downhill and appears shorter than it truly is due to the bunker located short of the green. It is one of course designer Tom Weiskopf’s favorite holes.

Hole 15

The par-3 signature hole at Torrey Pines North offers exceptional challenge and beauty in a postcard-worthy

package. There are multiple tee locations to choose from that will provide a variety of different looks for professionals and amateurs alike. Dramatic elevation off the tee offers a significant hardship into the large, tiered green, especially when considering the strong ocean breeze. Don’t forget your camera on this spectacular hole!

Hole 16

The gorgeous par-4 16th tasks players with driving the ball across a valley to a narrow fairway on a bluff hundreds of feet above the Pacific Ocean. The second shot is played uphill to a blind green, one club longer than the actual yardage. The old navigational marker framing the green gives players the line of play on the approach. A fantastic view lies back down the fairway to the south looking at La Jolla Shores.

Hole 17

The par-5 17th is a brand new hole for this golf course. It’s a reachable par-5 that plays roughly 520 yards from the back tees. Players must avoid the large eucalyptus tree on the left and two bunkers further down the same side. There is a canyon bordering this hole that impacts the second and third shots. The green location is adjacent to this intimidating canyon, making this an exciting risk-reward par-5.

Hole 18

The trying home hole heads toward the clubhouse and boasts one of the longest par-4s on the golf course. The 18th shares its teeing area with No. 14, so any group on the box will have preference. The landing area is

semi-blind, but there are no fairway bunkers to contend with to provide balance. The complex green is the largest on the golf course and is protected by three strategic bunkers. Welcome home!

Torrey Pines South

Hole 1

You should try to favor the left side of the fairway on your tee shot, which will give you the best angle of approach to the green. Into the prevailing wind, you also need to hit a big drive just to have a long iron into the green. Play your second shot to the middle back of the green for the most generous landing area. If you can’t reach the green in two, then play up short to avoid the front bunkers, as they are very difficult to get it up and down from to save par.

Hole 2

Off the tee you should aim toward the left side, as the fairway slopes from left to right. A good tee shot will leave you a shorter iron to the green. You should try to hit your second shot on the same level as the hole. Avoid the right bunker and hitting it long, as either will make it almost impossible to make a par. Hit your putt extra hard if

going uphill, and tap it ever so gently going downhill.

Hole 3

Favor the center to the right of the green with your tee shot. Hitting it long, or left, is an automatic penalty. The prevailing wind usually offsets the elevation drop; so go with the yardage in club selection. If no wind, then take one less club. The green slopes left to right, so adjust your putting stroke accordingly.

Hole 4

You’ll want to favor the right side of the fairway off the tee for the best angle to the green for your second shot. You need to hit it long off the tee just to have a chance to reach the green in two. You should aim your second shot just right of the bunkers in front of the green. If you don’t reach in two, this leaves you with a fairly easy chip shot to try to recover par. Like #3, hitting your second shot long, or left, is an automatic penalty. The putts will break toward the ocean on this green.

Hole 5

Your tee shot should favor the left side due to the fairway sloping left to right. On your second shot, you should avoid the right bunker and being long. The second shot always seems to play longer than it looks, so take a half of club, or a full club extra. Try to keep your second shot below the hole to avoid a severe slope in the front part of the green. Any putt above the hole will most likely run way past even with the slightest tap.

Hole 6

Long hitters can cut the corner and make the par 5 easily reachable in two shots. Big hitters must also aim

right of the bunkers on the left side of the fairway, as they are reachable. Average hitters can aim at the bunkers at the end of the fairway without getting to them. Hit away on the second shot, as this green has one of the most generous approaches on the course. Average hitters may want to lay up 80-100 yards short for a full wedge shot. You should try to put your third shot on the same level as the hole, and avoid going long. There are lots of subtle breaks on this green, so pay close attention when lining up you putt.

Hole 7

You need a long drive on this hole, favoring the left side to have the best approach to the green. A tee shot

to the right will result in the loss of at least one stroke to par because of the trees and lateral hazard. Play your second shot to the left side of the green avoiding the very deep bunker on the right. The slope of the green is deceiving, as there is more slope from the back to the front than it appears. Adjust your putting speed accordingly.

Hole 8

Due to the fact that you cannot see the green surface from the tee, club selection on this par 3 is paramount. Go with the yardage, as the prevailing wind with you does not seem to affect the shot. The safest play is

to aim to the right center of the green, as the front and rear bunkers are difficult to get your ball up and down for par. The green is multi-level, which make for many challenging putts.

Hole 9

You will want a long drive here, favoring the left side of the fairway that slopes left to right. For most players,

this is a three shot par 5. You should aim to the right side 11 of the fairway on your second shot to get the best angle to the green. Your third shot will play longer than the actual yardage, so take an extra club. Try to hit your third shot to the same level as the hole in order to have a reasonable putt at birdie. The green slopes from top to bottom more than it looks, so pay attention when lining up your putt.

Hole 10

Aim your tee shot to the left center of the fairway, as it slopes from left to right. In order to put the ball in the fairway, you may want to use a fairway wood or long iron due to the hole being relatively short. This green is

fairly small, so putting your second shot in the middle of the green will leave you with a reasonable putt for birdie.

Hole 11

When selecting your club you want to take enough club to clear the ditch in front of the green. With the prevailing wind it will normally play one or two clubs longer than the yardage. The left bunker is easier to get out of than the right bunker, so aim accordingly. The green slopes from back to front, making uphill putts very slow and downhill putts very fast.

Hole 12

Hit your tee shot as hard as possible just to have a chance to reach the green with a long iron. Favor the left side of the fairway for the best approach to the green. Try to hit your second shot to the middle of the green. If

you have to lay up, aim toward the front right of the green for the easiest chip shot. This green is flatter than it looks, so putts will not break as much as they appear.

Hole 13

Avoid the bunkers on the right side of the fairway off the tee. For long tee shots, this par 5 hole is reachable in two. If you can’t reach the green in two shots, use a mid to long iron and aim toward the right side of the

fairway on your second shot. The left side of the fairway brings the lateral hazard into play. The third shot plays a little longer than the yardage due to the change in elevation. The green slopes substantially from back to front, so make adjustments with the speed of your putt.

Hole 14

You will want to favor the right side of the fairway with a long tee shot to have the best approach to the green. You should place your second shot in the middle of the green, avoiding left and long, as that is an automatic

penalty. Putting on this green is pretty much what you see is what you get.

Hole 15

This is the most difficult driving hole on the course. You must place your tee shot in the right side of the fairway to avoid the tree row on the left and trees on the right. Being a two tiered green, you need to use the right

club to get on the same level as the hole location on your second shot. Uphill putts are very slow and downhill putts are very fast.

Hole 16

Club selection is premium, as it normally plays one or two clubs longer than the yardage due to the prevailing wind. Aim your tee shot to the right center of the green. Avoid the bunkers on the left, as they are treacherous

to get out of, let alone getting it close to the hole. The green slopes right to left more than it looks, so adjust how hard you want to hit your putt accordingly.

Hole 17

Avoid being left with your tee shot, as the lateral hazard will make your ball disappear. The best placement for your drive is the right center of the fairway short of the bunkers on the right. Bigger hitters will have to use a fairway wood to lay up with. The green is elevated to where you can’t see the putting surface, so pay attention

to the yardage. The green is split down the middle so try to place your second shot on the side of the hole location. The green has lots of undulations and is one of the toughest to putt. Two putts are a premium.

Hole 18

Try to split the fairway with your tee shots, staying in between the bunkers. From the back tees, this par 5 is a three shot hole for most players. From the front tees it’s reachable in two shots. For your second shot you need

to select a club that will leave you 80-100 yards short of the green to avoid the lake, and to have a full sand wedge or wedge for your third shot. The green slopes from the back to front, as well as left to right on the right side of the green and right to left on the left side of the green. So it is premium to place your third shot on the side of the hole location to have an easier putt.