TORREY PINES - As players take to the course this week for the Farmer's Insurance Open at Torrey Pines Golf Course, they're sure to notice something new.

Is it the effects of stormy conditions the county has felt this past week? Perhaps, though, that's pretty new to most San Diegans.

No, players at this year's open will tackle a newly designed north course, which has seen it's acreage altered and green size drastically increased.

As this past week's weather subsides from San Diego County, it will be up to the players to adjust for the weather's effects, Tom Weiskopf, the architect behind the course's renovation, said Tuesday.

"Well, it will make both courses play a lot longer, you're next to sea level. You're 350 feet above sea level basically. The air's heavier, but if it dries out, it depends whether they play lift, clean and place," Weiskopf told reporters during a media conference. "That's a big issue. I don't make that decision. If [the players] can lift, clean and place, makes it a lot easier. They're very good at what they do."

While the course still appeared soggy Tuesday, it will have the opportunity to dry out for better conditions before play begins on Thursday.

The north course's design has seen it's average green size increase from 4,500 square feet to 6,400 sq. ft., the number of bunkers decreased from 59 to 41, and it's grass type changed from a blend of poa annua and bent grasses to complete bent grass.

About 200 yards of length have been added to the north course, and they are "significant" on certain holes.

Returning players are sure to feel the impact of the change, but they will likely have time to adjust their strategy and put on a strong performance this weekend, Weiskopf said.

"These guys are so good at what they do, they have a new big putting green over there, they just walk over there the day before they're going to play or today and they'll putt on that," Weiskopf said. "They'll figure it out real quick, they're that good at what they do. This isn't new to them."

That doesn't mean everyone will have as easy a time adjusting.

"There should be one bunker that is significant to the strategic requirement of each hole," Weiskopf said. "Where you want to say, 'I don't want to be in that bunker.'"

Strategically placing bunkers will challenge both novices and pros but perhaps just as importantly, will save the course money.

"Ten to 35 percent of the manual effort that goes into a golf course is taken up in maintaining bunkers," Weiskopf said. "Time and money spent in, what's the hardest shot for the average guy, the bunker shot."

The completed renovations may also bring more amateur tours to Torrey Pines, Weiskopf said.

"Now they have better grass conditions now, they have better playing conditions on the north. The city needed [it]. It needed a severe facelift," Weiskopf said.

And the course's location along the Pacific Ocean couldn't have played a bigger part in the design.

Course aesthetic was important, if not easy to incorporate at Torrey Pines. Weiskopf said nearly 80,000 rounds of golf are played on the course each year and it's important that golfers don't dread playing on the north side of the course, but instead make it a point to play there.

"I look at golf courses a lot of different ways, but I look at the aesthetic quality that each course can offer," Weiskopf said. "When you create aesthetic value by having big, mature trees, beautiful vistas, water features and bunker styles, that creates the beauty of the golf course, I think."

North Course facts

Project started: February 2016

Project finished: November 2016

Project cost: About $12.6 million

Par: 72

Average green size: 6,400 square feet

Bunkers: 49

Tees: Hybrid 419 Bermuda (All tees received a winter overseed with Perennial Rye before and after.)

Fairways: Kikuyu (All fairways received a winter overseed with Perennial Rye before and after.)

Greens: Bent grass (100%)

Acres of fairways: 20 acres

Acres of rough: 72 acres

Total acreage: 110 acres (105 acres of turf, plus five acres of turf reduction planted with native plants.)