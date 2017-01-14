Falcons, Patriots favorites as NFL playoffs resume

The Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots are the favorites as the NFL playoffs resume on Saturday.

The Falcons get the weekend started hosting the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC divisional playoff game, while the Patriots are heavy favorites in the night game hosting the Houston Texans.

Both games are rematches of regular season meetings: the Seahawks beat the Falcons 26-24 in Week 6 in Seattle and the Patriots shut out the Texans 27-0 in Week 3.

Seattle hopes it can replicate the performance of its run game from last week's win over Detroit when Thomas Rawls rushed for a franchise playoff record 161 yards. It might be the best way to slow down Atlanta's All-Pro quarterback Matt Ryan and the No. 1 scoring offense in the NFL.

New England is more than two touchdown favorites even against Houston's defense that finished the regular season No. 1 in fewest yards allowed.