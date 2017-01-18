Event being held in Los Angeles to welcome Chargers

LOS ANGELES - A ceremony is scheduled to be held Wednesday afternoon to introduce the Chargers football franchise in the city of Los Angeles.



The event, being held at noon at The Forum in Inglewood, will feature Chargers Chairman Dean Spanos, new head coach Anthony Lynn and quarterback Philip Rivers.



RELATED: WATCH: Rivers, Bosa visit 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'



Inglewood Mayor James T. Butts and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell are also among those expected to attend the event.



The Chargers officially relocated to the Los Angeles area last week, ending a 56-year run in San Diego.



Spanos announced the move in a letter posted on the team's website the morning of Jan. 12. The Chargers will become the second team in the Los Angeles region along with the Rams, and will share a stadium being built for the Rams in Inglewood.



"San Diego has been our home for 56 years. It will always be part of our identity, and my family and I have nothing but gratitude and appreciation for the support and passion our fans have shared with us over the years," Spanos said. "But today, we turn the page and begin an exciting new era as the Los Angeles Chargers."



Jimmy Kimmel said Los Angelenos took the news of the Chargers' arrival with all the excitement of "getting a Bed Bath and Beyond coupon in the mail."



RELATED: A history of the 15-year effort by the Chargers to get a new stadium in San Diego



The Chargers will play at the StubHub Center in Carson for the next two seasons before joining the Rams at the Inglewood stadium for the 2019 season.



CLICK HERE FOR MORE CHARGERS COVERAGE