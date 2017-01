Talk about moving quickly.

The same day the now-Los Angeles Chargers broke the heart's of San Diegans by announcing their move to Los Angeles and revealing a new unofficial logo, the team may have also enlisted a new head coach.

ESPN's Adam Schefter, who also broke the initial news of the Chargers' move Wednesday night, said the team was in negotiations to hire former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn as their new head coach.

*LA Chargers - (this might take a bit to get used to) - in contract negotiations to make Anthony Lynn its next head coach. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2017

The NFL.com insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network also Tweeted confirmed Lynn was in contract negotiations.

BREAKING: @Chargers to hire former Bills OC and interim HC Anthony Lynn as head coach.



(via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/MaRAdHJuo9 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 13, 2017

The #Chargers are finalizing a deal with Anthony Lynn, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 13, 2017

The Chargers fired their former head coach Mike McCoy on Jan. 1 after coaching the team to a 26-37 record over four seasons. The team only had one playoff appearance during that time.

Stay with 10News for continued coverage of the Chargers' move to Los Angeles online and on Facebook and Twitter. Download the 10News mobile app for more updates on-the-go.