Chargers could rebrand once team moves to Los Angeles, according to reports

SAN DIEGO - The Chargers, who announced their move to Los Angeles on Thursday morning, may be thinking ahead, in terms of rebranding the franchise for their new home city.



Los Angeles Daily News NFL columnist Vincent Bonsignore tweeted late Wednesday that the team would consider the possibility of rebranding itself in the near future, but a name change and logo/color scheme change would not happen for the 2017 season.

Can confirm the #Chargers will consider rebranding. Won't happen in time for 2017 - if at all - but absolutely under consideration — Vincent Bonsignore (@DailyNewsVinny) January 12, 2017

However, after chairman Dean Spanos' relocation announcement, the team's official social media accounts changed its name to "Los Angeles Chargers," complete with a new "LA" logo.

The new logo from the now-Los Angeles @Chargers pic.twitter.com/rm4NorXtOA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 12, 2017