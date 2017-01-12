Chargers could rebrand once team moves to Los Angeles, according to reports

Los Angeles Daily News NFL columnist Vincent Bonsignore tweeted late Wednesday that the team would consider the possibility of rebranding itself in the near future, but a name change and logo/color scheme change would not happen for the 2017 season.
Can confirm the #Chargers will consider rebranding. Won't happen in time for 2017 - if at all - but absolutely under consideration
There has been no word on whether the franchise will completely remove the Chargers name.
In recent NFL history, the Houston Oilers eventually became the Tennessee Titans two seasons after the franchise left Texas for Nashville. Additionally, the Cleveland Browns morphed into the Baltimore Ravens in the late 1990s upon their move to Maryland.
In each of those relocation cases, the cities left without an NFL team were eventually awarded expansion teams.
Could an expansion team be in the cards for the city of San Diego, now that the Chargers have bolted to Los Angeles?