Chargers could rebrand once team moves to Los Angeles, according to reports

Jermaine Ong
7:38 AM, Jan 12, 2017
Th offense of the San Diego Chargers in huddle against the Kansas City Chiefs en route to the Chargers 37-27 loss to the Chiefs during the 1st half of a game at Qualcomm Stadium on January 1, 2017 in San Diego, California.

SAN DIEGO - The Chargers, who announced their move to Los Angeles on Thursday morning, may be thinking ahead, in terms of rebranding the franchise for their new home city.

Los Angeles Daily News NFL columnist Vincent Bonsignore tweeted late Wednesday that the team would consider the possibility of rebranding itself in the near future, but a name change and logo/color scheme change would not happen for the 2017 season.

However, after chairman Dean Spanos' relocation announcement, the team's official social media accounts changed its name to "Los Angeles Chargers," complete with a new "LA" logo.

There has been no word on whether the franchise will completely remove the Chargers name.

In recent NFL history, the Houston Oilers eventually became the Tennessee Titans two seasons after the franchise left Texas for Nashville. Additionally, the Cleveland Browns morphed into the Baltimore Ravens in the late 1990s upon their move to Maryland.

In each of those relocation cases, the cities left without an NFL team were eventually awarded expansion teams.

Could an expansion team be in the cards for the city of San Diego, now that the Chargers have bolted to Los Angeles?

