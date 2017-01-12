Chargers begin 2017 season-ticket push

SAN DIEGO - The Chargers will play their 2017 season home games at the StubHub Center in Carson, outside of Los Angeles, and the team has already started its season-tickets push.



In a press release, team officials provided details on their temporary home in Carson and how fans can purchase tickets:



The team launched www.FightforLA.com, a website that allows fans to place a fully refundable $100 deposit on season tickets for the 2017 season. Current Chargers Season Ticket Members will maintain their priority status and are not required to make a deposit.



The Chargers' temporary home will be StubHub Center, located on the campus of California State University Dominguez Hills in Carson and owned and operated by AEG. Capacity for Chargers games at StubHub Center will be 30,000 seats, with approximately 3,000 premium and field seats, 46 suites, 16 cabanas, and 10,000 on-site parking spaces.



"The experience for our fans at StubHub Center will be fun and entertaining, and every seat will feel close to the action," said A.G. Spanos, President - Business Operations for the Chargers. "This is a unique opportunity to see NFL action in such an intimate setting. The new stadium at Hollywood Park will be a tremendous stage, and we can't wait to play there, but right now it's about introducing ourselves and getting to know new fans and partners in a special, one-of-a-kind setting."



The fully-refundable $100 deposit allows fans to reserve up to four seats at StubHub Center, ensures priority status for 2017 Chargers season tickets, and grants priority status for seats at the new Los Angeles Stadium at Hollywood Park, the future home of the Chargers.



The Chargers also revealed a new advertising mark borne out of the team's iconic lightning bolt and historic shield introduced in the 1960's. This new mark and fresh take on "LA" is part of a larger identity campaign called "Fight for LA" intended to convey the commitment of the Spanos family and entire Chargers organization to earn the respect and loyalty of Los Angeles football fans. The new mark can be found at www.FightforLA.com.



"Our ultimate goal is to bring L.A. a Super Bowl championship," said John Spanos, President - Football Operations. "When we say we will fight for L.A., this is the essence of our pledge."



The Chargers will eventually share a stadium in Inglewood with the Rams.



