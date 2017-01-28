Brandt Snedeker, Patrick Rodgers tied for lead at Torrey

Associated Press
3:16 PM, Jan 28, 2017

Brandt Snedeker putts on the third hole of the South Course during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Justin Rose, of England, watches his tee shot on the third hole of the South Course during the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.

Justin Rose hits to the second hole during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament on the South Course at the Torrey Pines Golf Course Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in San Diego.

Adam Hadwin looks over his putt on the ninth hole of the North Course during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 13th hole of the north course during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the 13th hole of the north course during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.

Brandt Snedeker hits from a fairway bunker on the fourth hole during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament on the South Course at the Torrey Pines Golf Course Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in San Diego.

Phil Mickelson watches his tee shot on the third hole during the second round of the Farmers Insurance Open golf tournament on the South Course at the Torrey Pines Golf Course Friday, Jan. 27, 2017, in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Patrick Rodgers had a clean scorecard to match a picture-perfect day at Torrey Pines and shot a 5-under 67 to share the lead with defending champion Brandt Snedeker going into the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open.
 
Rodgers is the latest from the high school class of '11 with a chance to shine. He says he picked up a little extra motivation watching one of his best friends, Justin Thomas, sweep the Hawaii swing this month.
 
But he not only has to get by Snedeker, a two-time winner at Torrey, but a host of others right behind him.
 
Snedeker's three birdie putts were inside 6 feet and he didn't get much out of the quality of his shots in a round of 70. They were at 9-under 207.

