Aztecs win weekend series over Nevada, Adkison, Seeburger and Purpura stay hot

The San Diego State baseball team won two out of three games during a weekend series against the University of Nevada, Reno between April 7 through 9.

In the Friday night opener, the Aztecs got on the board in the bottom of the second inning when junior right fielder Chase Calabuig singled home junior left fielder Tyler Adkinson to give the Scarlet and Black an early lead.

The early run was answered in the top of the fourth by Nevada junior right fielder Mike Echavia’s RBI single to knot the game at one a piece.

SDSU would quickly put the game to bed in the bottom half of the inning. The Aztecs plated two runs on a throwing error by Nevada junior third baseman Jordan Pearce and later added two more on RBI singles from sophomore first baseman Jordan Verdon and freshman catcher Ryan Orr.

Senior shortstop Danny Sheehan added to the Aztec lead in the sixth inning with a solo home run, and the Aztecs went on to win the game by a final of 6-3.

Senior starting pitcher Brett Seeburger collected the win after six plus innings of two-run ball to improve to 6-1 on the season. Senior closer CJ Saylor pitched a perfect 1-2-3 ninth inning to notch his ninth save of the season.

Alex Ellison covers baseball as a staff writer for San Diego State University's The Daily Aztec. Please read the rest of the story at thedailyaztec.com.



The opinions expressed are his own.



Published in partnership with 10News and SDSU/The Daily Aztec.