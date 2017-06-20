14th annual 'Go Skateboard Day'

San Diego (KGTV) - San Diego is one of the premiere skateboard destinations in the skateboarding world, and to celebrate the first day of summer is the annual, 'Go Skateboarding Day.'

Go Skateboarding Day began on June 21st, 2004 and is celebrated by skaters around the world.

If you're looking for a free event to join, Krause Family Skateboard Park will have free skate sessions from 2-8 p.m.

You're encouraged to bring the whole family and for skateboarding, pizza, games, and more!

Schedule:

2:00 pm – 3:30 pm: Open Skate Session

3:30 pm – 4:30 pm: Poker Run

4:30 pm – 6:30 pm: Pizza, Prizes and Mini Games

6:30 pm – 8:00 pm: Open Skate Session

Full details can be found on Sector nine's website.