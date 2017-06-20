14th annual 'Go Skateboard Day'

Fair
SAN DIEGO, CA - JUNE 01: Amatuer skateboarders perform at the Sonic Generations Of Skate at Clairemont Skatepark on June 1, 2013 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Robert Benson/Getty Images for SEGA)
San Diego (KGTV) - San Diego is one of the premiere skateboard destinations in the skateboarding world, and to celebrate the first day of summer is the annual, 'Go Skateboarding Day.'
Go Skateboarding Day began on June 21st, 2004 and is celebrated by skaters around the world.
If you're looking for a free event to join, Krause Family Skateboard Park will have free skate sessions from 2-8 p.m.
You're encouraged to bring the whole family and for skateboarding, pizza, games, and more!
Full details can be found on Sector nine's website.