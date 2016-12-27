'Bath Tea' is the newest way to relax in the tub

We know it sounds super fun to relax in a life-size mug of chai tea latte, but bath teas aren’t exactly the kind you want to drink — although they do smell amazing. Instead, these they are made with a mixture of dried flower petals and buds, essential oils, salts and more to help relax your mind as well as calm your body.
This blend of sage, white willow bark, rosemary, St. John’s Wort, lavender and epsom salt is specifically geared toward women, as it’s said to be useful in hormone-balancing, calming the nervous system and reducing painful menstrual cramps.