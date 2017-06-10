This peacock went on a rampage in a liquor store

There are plenty of things you can find in a liquor store. But how would you like it if you stumbled upon a peacock? Much less an angry one? Well, that’s what happened in one southern California liquor store — and then the bird caused a whopping $500 worth of damage. Excuse me, I’d just like this bottle of Rioja.

Evidently, the peacock (or, more accurately, peafowl in this case, since it lacks the trademark green and blue feathers) sauntered into the liquor store after the door was left open. Where exactly the peacock came from is anybody’s guess, however. A customer in the store was the first one to notice the bird as it perched happily on a shelf, basking in the glow of a Pabst Blue Ribbon sign on the back wall.

“A lady said, ‘Hey, uh, you have a bird inside your store,'” said store manager Rani Ghanem.

90 minutes and $500 worth of broken champagne and wine bottles later, peacock apprehended in LA liquor store. https://t.co/s0xAB9Awdo #odd pic.twitter.com/Q6novN421i — AP Oddities (@AP_Oddities) June 7, 2017

Ghanem immediately called animal control and that’s when what should have been a simple operation (slipping a net over the bird) became a crisis. The peafowl did NOT take kindly to leaving its perch and took off from the shelf, settling precariously onto a display of liquor bottles on a table.

As the animal control officer inched forward, attempting to grab him, the bird hopped around the table, sending bottles crashing down. Ghanem captured video of the attempted flight, and the sound of bottles hitting the floor probably wasn’t exactly music to his ears, since, as he told a California NBC outlet, some of the bottles were very expensive.

The animal control officer eventually captured the bird from behind as it sat on a top shelf. The peacock will be released at the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden. And hopefully, Royal Oaks Liquors won’t have to deal with any more marauding peafowl in the store.

