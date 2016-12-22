Wrong way crash on NB 805, three transported

SAN DIEGO - The NB 805 is closed after a wrong way collision shortly after 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

California Higway Patrol tells 10News that a woman driving on the 805 hit the center divider, sending her car spinning to the opposite side of the freeway. She continued to drive in the wrong direction before hitting another vehicle near Highway 52.

The wrong way driver was unconscious as crews used the jaws of life to cut her out of her vehicle. She was then rushed to the hospital.

CHP said the people in the other car were also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Again, the entire NB 805 is closed as crews work to clear the wreckage.

*This is a developing story, the latest updates will be shared on 10News this morning from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.