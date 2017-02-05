Travel ban halted, Trump is displeased and researchers head back to U.S.

2:20 PM, Feb 5, 2017
18 mins ago

President Donald Trump took executive action on curbing access visas and limiting refugees coming to the US. The executive action is called "Protection of the nation from foreign terrorist entry into the United States," which institutes what the President has called "extreme vetting" of immigrants.

A federal appeals court early Sunday morning denied the US government's initial request to resume President Donald Trump's travel ban, CNN reports

Trump responded, as per the usual, via Twitter Sunday afternoon: 

Meanwhile some people from the seven "banned" countries began to make their way into the U.S., like the highly-talented Iranian researcher Nima Enayati. He had plans to conduct research at Stanford University's CHARMLAB on robotic surgery. 

According to Associated Press, "just hours after a U.S. appeals court blocked the Trump administration's attempt to re-impose the travel ban, the 29-year-old checked in Sunday for an Emirates Airline flight direct from Milan's Malpensa airport to New York's JFK."

Meanwhile, a rising star in France's presidential election, Emmanuel Macron, is trying to steal some of the U.S.'s best minds, according to Newsy. 

Macron supports climate change research and he has pledged to give U.S. climate and health scientists more resources in France, if elected. 

