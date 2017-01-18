Woman tracks down alleged credit card thief

EL CAJON, Calif. - An El Cajon woman took matters into her own hands when a thief stole her credit cards.

Denise Velazquez posted about the theft on East County Emergency's Facebook page.

Velazquez says someone hopped her gate, ransacked the car and stole credit cards, gift cards and social security cards from her purse.

“Within less than 30 minutes they spent $400,” Velazquez said.

Instead of waiting for deputies to finish their investigation, Velazquez retraced the thief's steps using her fraudulent credit card activity.

At a Chevron just a block away from her home, she was able to get security video that shows a woman attempting to buy items with a credit card that was declined.

“It got declined because it was already canceled by then,” she said.

10News chose to blur the woman's face because deputies have not confirmed she is a suspect.

Velazquez says it's obvious though and she hopes her footwork helps authorities track her down.

“Nothing else is important but the thing is that they should be in jail," Velazquez said. "They’re going to strike again to somebody else. They’re not going to care.”