CITY HEIGHTS (KGTV) -- A woman was shot in the face late Saturday night in her own apartment following an argument in City Heights, police said.

The shooting happened at around 11:45 p.m. inside an apartment located in the 3800 block of Marlborough Avenue.

Police said a group of people where inside the woman’s apartment when the argument broke out. An unknown suspect then shot the woman in the face.

The woman, 20, was driven to a nearby hospital by someone in the apartment.

The victim’s injuries are non life threatening, according to police.

There is no suspect description at this time, police said, and the weapon is still outstanding.