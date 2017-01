BARRIO LOGAN - A woman is in custody after leading police on a wild chase Wednesday.

San Diego police said the pursuit began near the Interstate 94 and 15 connector when officers thought the woman's vehicle matched a hit-and-run description.

The woman can be seen in cell phone video leading police cars in and out of traffic.

Police were able to corner the woman and arrest her near the corner of Cesar E. Chavez Parkway and National Avenue. Officers then broke the car's window to pull the woman out of the vehicle.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was arrested on felony evasion charges.