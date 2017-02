A woman was killed Thursday night on I-805 north, while pulled over to change a flat tire, according to California Highway Patrol officers.

10News reporter Brian Shlonsky is on scene, where it appears that the driver of the vehicle who hit the woman stayed on scene.

The I-805 north ramp at Bonita road is closed as CHP clears the scene, I-805 north remains open.

*This is a developing story, 10News will continue to update as more information becomes available.