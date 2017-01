(KGTV) -- An Ocean Beach woman said she is still shaken after catching another woman breaking into her car.

“She just ransacked through everything,” said Jill.

She said her car is still a mess after the break-in on Barnard Street Wednesday morning.

“The cover was off and the window was partially down. I got here and I noticed there she was sitting inside,” said Jill.

She said she asked the woman what she was doing.

“I asked her, 'what are you doing' and she told me she was now the owner of the car,” said Jill.

Jill said she was stunned. She said the woman didn’t even look shocked.

“She just sat here and looked right at me like I had no right to even question her,” she said.

Jill said she noticed something in the woman’s hand.

“I didn't know what it was, I found out later she had knives,” she said.

Instead of arguing, Jill said she just walked away.

“I proceeded to walk off and to the back where she couldn't see me and I called 911,” she said.

Jill said she is still shaken because she’s worried the woman might come back. She said she doesn’t sleep in her own room anymore because she wants to hear what’s going on outside.

“So I can hear if somebody is coming. I mean she's apparently out of jail now and I don't know if she's going to try and come back here,” she said.

Jill said she doesn’t know why she was targeted. Her car wasn’t damaged. The woman was arrested.